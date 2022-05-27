TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 830.1% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TCRX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 510.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In other news, CEO David P. Southwell acquired 25,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,932.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

