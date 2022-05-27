TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

