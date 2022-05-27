Two Seas Capital LP Invests $4.07 Million in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Odyssey Marine Exploration accounts for approximately 3.1% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 5.47% of Odyssey Marine Exploration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 17.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 195.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 171,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,564 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Odyssey Marine Exploration ( NASDAQ:OMEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

