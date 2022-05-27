Two Seas Capital LP Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Eagle Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.8% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,018,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. 112,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,853. The company has a market cap of $616.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

