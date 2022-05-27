Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Pamela Bingham Purchases 7,250 Shares

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Pamela Bingham acquired 7,250 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865 ($24,996.85).

Tyman stock opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £575.97 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. Tyman plc has a one year low of GBX 252.50 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 509.35 ($6.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tyman’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 420 ($5.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

