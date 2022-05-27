Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $18,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,413,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,000.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.
- On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.
Shares of TYME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 206,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
