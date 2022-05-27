U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

