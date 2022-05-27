U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

