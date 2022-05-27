Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 220.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.50. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

