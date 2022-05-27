UBS Group Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $100.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSM. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.63.

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

