UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on UCB from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

UCBJY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. 17,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. UCB has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

