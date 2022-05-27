Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $62,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,358,000 after buying an additional 100,681 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $377.96 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

