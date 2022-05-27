Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.87 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.87, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.20-$20.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.20-20.10 EPS.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $25.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $377.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average of $386.72. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.32.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.