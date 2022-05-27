Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $377.96, but opened at $409.64. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $419.62, with a volume of 19,168 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.95.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

