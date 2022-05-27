Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35-9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.20-$20.10 EPS.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $47.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.08. 2,758,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.72. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $4,118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

