Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $106.84 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,989.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00621516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00167840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032713 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004540 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

