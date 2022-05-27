Ulysses Management LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Ulysses Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,612 shares during the quarter. Ranpak makes up approximately 1.6% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Ranpak worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ranpak by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 52.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 146.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 366,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.