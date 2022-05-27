Ulysses Management LLC Invests $6.51 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 4,638,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,321. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

