Ulysses Management LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after acquiring an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the period.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 486,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

