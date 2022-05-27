Ulysses Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Timken stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.72. 325,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.