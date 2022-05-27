UMA (UMA) Price Hits $3.03 on Top Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. UMA has a total market cap of $201.49 million and $26.75 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00010464 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

UMA

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,143,259 coins and its circulating supply is 66,420,607 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

