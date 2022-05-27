Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 3,150.0% in May

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 3,150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Umicore from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

UMICY stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

