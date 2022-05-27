Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $353.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.36 or 1.73032262 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 367.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00510283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

