Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 128,040 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,721,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TELUS by 2,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TELUS by 37.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,482,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 682,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TELUS by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,212,000 after acquiring an additional 565,342 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.