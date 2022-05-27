Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after buying an additional 177,453 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $3,671,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

