Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286,678 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,408,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,002 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,381,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after acquiring an additional 181,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 975,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,319. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

