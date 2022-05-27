Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260,969 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Target were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $162,042,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Target by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $6.78 on Thursday, hitting $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,396. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day moving average of $223.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.