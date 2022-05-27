Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260,969 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Target were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $162,042,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Target by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
