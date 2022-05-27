Unigestion Holding SA Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 423.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,060,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $115.07. 9,172,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,197. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

