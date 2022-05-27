Unigestion Holding SA Has $327,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,450,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,309,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,223,000 after purchasing an additional 684,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,013,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of A stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,293. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

