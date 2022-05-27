Unigestion Holding SA Has $56.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.10% of Dollar General worth $56,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $26.79 on Thursday, hitting $222.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average of $221.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

