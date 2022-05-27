Unigestion Holding SA Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,692. The company has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.65 and its 200-day moving average is $286.02.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

