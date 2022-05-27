Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,712 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,097,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,252,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 123,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

FNF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

