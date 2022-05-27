Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 92,959 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,427 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $50,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

