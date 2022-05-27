Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 89,562 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.