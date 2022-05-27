Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.89. 42,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,075. The stock has a market cap of $466.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.64 and a 200-day moving average of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

