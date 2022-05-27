Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,407. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

