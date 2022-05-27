Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,163 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.90. 8,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,813. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.69 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.82.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

