Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,801 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,164,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 248,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 8,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

