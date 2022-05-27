Unigestion Holding SA Sells 497 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $267.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,357. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average of $307.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

