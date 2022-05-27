Unigestion Holding SA Sells 6,385 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,622,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $68,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $4,955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 913,131 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,494. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

