Unigestion Holding SA Takes $1.47 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Shares of ZTS traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.41. 17,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,725. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.67 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average is $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

