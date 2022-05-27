Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $265.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

