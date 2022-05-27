Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average is $245.33. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.