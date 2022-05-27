Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $13.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

