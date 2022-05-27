UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $561.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $502.23 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.64 and its 200-day moving average is $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $471.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

