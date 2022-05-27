Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Universal has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years.

Shares of UVV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Universal has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Universal by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

