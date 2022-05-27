Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.22. 54,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,700,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock worth $20,550,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

