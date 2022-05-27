Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.22. 54,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,700,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock worth $20,550,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
