Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.46.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

