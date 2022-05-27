Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 6944523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

