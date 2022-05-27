US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 2,309,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. US Foods has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

