US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of USFD stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 2,309,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. US Foods has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
